Youdao to sell after-school tutoring business, terms not disclosed
Sep. 30, 2021 9:14 AM ETYoudao, Inc. (DAO)NTESBy: SA News Team
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO), a Chinese online education provider and majority-controlled subsidiary of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), will sell its Academic AST Business to an unnamed buyer in order to comply with Beijing regulatory requirements. The move comes following a ban on for-profit tutoring in the country.
- The transaction includes Youdao's after-school tutoring services for academic subjects included in China's compulsory education system and its related assets and liabilities. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
- In the second quarter of 2021, revenues from Youdao's Academic AST Business accounted for approximately 24% of its total revenues.
- Youdao shares are unchanged while NetEase is up 1.97% pre-market.
- Read how Youdao is diversifying its services in an analysis by Seeking Alpha contributor Bamboo Works.