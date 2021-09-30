Snap, WPP form augmented reality partnership

Sep. 30, 2021

  • Ad giant WPP and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are coming together on a global augmented reality partnership to help brands develop and deliver their immersive experiences to consumers.
  • The team-up - known as The AR Lab - will combine Snap's AR technology with WPP's integrated capabilities across creative, media, commerce and technology, the companies say.
  • WPP was an early adopter of AR and will be able to tap Snap's AR Lab Strategy Guide of best practices for creative development in the medium.
  • A study commissioned by Snap says advertisers are finding AR a significant driver of business, and 94% of people are expecting to use AR for shopping purposes in 2022 the same as, or more than, in 2021.
  • WPP also recently acquired Satalia, a company offering enterprise artificial intelligence solutions.
