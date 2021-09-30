Tactile Systems gets enrollment underway in Flexitouch Plus lymphedema study

Male Medical Researcher

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

  • Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD +0.6%) announces the enrollment of the first patient in a randomized, controlled trial evaluating the effectiveness of its Flexitouch Plus system for the treatment of head and neck lymphedema.
  • The trial will compare the short- and long-term effectiveness of Tactile Medical’s Flexitouch Plus system to usual care, such as complete decongestive therapy (“CDT”), for the management of lymphedema and fibrosis in head and neck cancer survivors.
  • The trial’s primary outcome measures will include the assessment of swelling/inflammation, symptom burden and functional impairment, including swallowing and quality of life, among other things.
  • Short-term effectiveness will be evaluated at two months and long-term effectiveness will be evaluated at four and six months.
  • Lymphedema is a chronic disease in which excess fluid accumulates in areas of the body when lymphatic vessels do not work efficiently or have been damaged.
