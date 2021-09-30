Applied Blockchain receives approval from State of North Dakota for electric service agreement
- State of North Dakota's Public Service Commission approves Applied Blockchain (OTCPK:APLD) Electric Service Agreement (or ESA) with its utility partner in support of its entry into the crypto hosting business.
- As previously announced, the company entered into a long-term ESA with a utility partner located in the upper Midwest to provide up to 100 megawatts of power, effective on August 4, 2021.
- It remains on schedule for operation of 50MW of capacity by year end with plans to scale to 100MW in early 2022.
- Wes Cummins, CEO and Chairman, said, "Gaining state regulatory approval was the critical next step in our business development efforts and comes on the heels of the groundbreaking for our first hosting facility just two weeks ago. We have secured a low-cost, reliable, long-term power source that is now fully approved, and we are moving forward.