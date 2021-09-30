Rocket Lab gains a bull as Stifel forecasts 50% upside
Sep. 30, 2021 9:27 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: SA News Team
- Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) jumps after Stifel initiates coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $22 price target, implying upside of about 50%.
- The aerospace manufacturer is "well positioned to drive further organic growth in its business, and expect it will be an active participant in M&A to accelerate growth," writes analyst Erik Rasmussen. He points to Rocket Lab's small launch rocket, calling it a "game changer," while also noting that Rocket Lab's medium launch rocket will "help fill the void for smallsat constellation deployments."
- Shares are up 5.05% pre-market.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Ben Howard believes that Rocket Lab shares will trade between $50 and $126 in 2030 as the space industry grows.