Spirit AeroSystems unveils new organizational structure

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Nick Whittle/iStock via Getty Images

  • Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announces a new organizational structure to focus on key growth markets: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket.
  • Current Spirit COO Sam Marnick also will become President of the Commercial Division, and Duane Hawkins will lead Defense & Space while also serving as a Spirit Executive VP.
  • The company reiterates its vision of achieving a 40-40-20 percentage split for future revenue across the Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket divisions, respectively.
  • Spirit soared nearly 6% yesterday after Bernstein analysts upgraded shares to Outperform with a $66 price target.
