Spirit AeroSystems unveils new organizational structure
Sep. 30, 2021 9:27 AM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announces a new organizational structure to focus on key growth markets: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket.
- Current Spirit COO Sam Marnick also will become President of the Commercial Division, and Duane Hawkins will lead Defense & Space while also serving as a Spirit Executive VP.
- The company reiterates its vision of achieving a 40-40-20 percentage split for future revenue across the Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket divisions, respectively.
- Spirit soared nearly 6% yesterday after Bernstein analysts upgraded shares to Outperform with a $66 price target.