Teligent rebounds after resignations of senior executives
Sep. 30, 2021 9:29 AM ETTeligent, Inc. (TLGTQ)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Following up on a ~7.1% gain on Wednesday, Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) is trading ~8.0% higher in the pre-market despite the recent departure of several senior executives of the company.
- On Monday, Teligent (TLGT) announced that its chief financial officer, Ernest R. De Paolantonio, has decided to leave the company with effect from Sept. 29. And last week, directors of the company R. Carter Pate and William R. Marth had also notified their intent to resign.
- Resignation of R. Carter Pate took effect on Sept. 24 while that of William R. Marth became effective immediately.
- Replacing Mr. Paolantonio, Teligent (TLGT) had appointed Alyssa Lozynski as the interim CFO to serve as the company’s principal financial officer.
- The announcement led to a selloff of two days, and yet, as indicated in the graph, Teligent (TLGT) shares have gained in the week so far, outperforming the broader market.