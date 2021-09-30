Franklin Templeton to acquire O’Shaughnessy Asset Management

Sep. 30, 2021

Assets under management is shown on the conceptual business photo

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) announced that it will acquire quantitative asset management firm, O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM) thereby adding to its offerings in the high growth separately managed account industry.
  • OSAM's flagship Canvas platform was launched in late 2019 and represents $1.8B of its total $6.4B in AUM as of Aug. 31, 2021.
  • "Custom Indexing is aligned with our commitment to bringing sophisticated customization to a broader investment audience, and I’m excited to welcome the OSAM team to Franklin Templeton," president & CEO Jenny Johnson commented.
  • Through this transaction, OSAM’s 40+ team members are expected to join Franklin Templeton along with all of the necessary intellectual property, investment management processes, and principal business assets.
  • Transaction is expected to close in Q4.
