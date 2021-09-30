Google Cloud expands use of AMD EPYC processors

  • AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud.
  • Google Cloud is expanding the use of AMD EPYC processors with the preview of N2D Virtual Machines (VMs) powered by AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors.
  • The N2D VMs powered by AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors provide up to 224 vCPUs for high-thread workloads and 8GB of memory per vCPU. It also delivers high storage performance with persistent disk support and up to 9 TB of local SSD.
  • According to Google Cloud, the N2D VMs delivers over 30% better price-performance across a variety of workloads on average, compared to the previous generation of AMD EPYC processor based N2D instances.
