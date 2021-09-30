Volkswagen shortens working hours at German plant until mid-October

Sep. 30, 2021 9:43 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY), VWAPY, VLKAFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Volkswagen Revs Up ID.4 Electric Car Production

Jens Schlueter/Getty Images News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.