AngioDynamics shares jump 16% on FY forecast raise, Q1 topline beat

  • AngioDynamics shares jump more than (ANGO +16.1%) after the company raised its full-year forecast and posted a first-quarter earnings beat, powered by the performance of its Endovascular Therapies and Oncology businesses.
  • The company raised its FY 2022 net sales estimate to a range of $310M to $315M from a previous forecast of $305M to $310M. Analysts were expecting $307.80M
  • Expects gross margin to be ~55.0% and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.00 to $0.05 vs. consensus of $0.01.
  • Net sales in the quarter increased ~10% to $77M, beating analysts' average estimate by $5.69M.
  • Endovascular Therapies (formerly Vascular Interventions and Therapies) net sales increased of 27.5% to $38.1M, while Oncology net sales went up 13.9% to $14M.
  • Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was 52.1%, an increase of 120 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • The company recorded a net loss of $7M, or $0.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.3M, or $0.11 per share, in the same period last year.
  • Previously (Sept. 30): AngioDynamics EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue; boosts full year guidance.
