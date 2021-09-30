Cinedigm adds six additional channels to Sling TV

Sep. 30, 2021 10:16 AM ETCIDMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment

Television streaming, multimedia wall concept

simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cinedigm (CIDM -0.4%) makes six new channels available on SLING TV.
  • These six new streaming networks accompany three additional Cinedigm channels that previously launched on SLING: family favorite Dove Channel, pop culture powerhouse CONtv and documentary destination Docurama.
  • As a leading streaming service, SLING instantly delivers live and on-demand television to compatible internet-connected devices.
  • SLING offers the most popular live news, sports entertainment and kids programming, available through monthly subscriptions starting at $35 per month.
  • And through its genre-based "Extras," SLING customers are empowered to pick their personal channel lineup.
  • A look at the comparative price performance of the stock vs. its peers over the last six months:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.