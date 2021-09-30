Cinedigm adds six additional channels to Sling TV
Sep. 30, 2021 10:16 AM ETCIDMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Cinedigm (CIDM -0.4%) makes six new channels available on SLING TV.
- These six new streaming networks accompany three additional Cinedigm channels that previously launched on SLING: family favorite Dove Channel, pop culture powerhouse CONtv and documentary destination Docurama.
- As a leading streaming service, SLING instantly delivers live and on-demand television to compatible internet-connected devices.
- SLING offers the most popular live news, sports entertainment and kids programming, available through monthly subscriptions starting at $35 per month.
- And through its genre-based "Extras," SLING customers are empowered to pick their personal channel lineup.
