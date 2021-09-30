GM on track to source 100% renewable energy by 2025, 5 years ahead of schedule

  • General Motors (GM -0.7%) announces that it plans to source 100% renewable energy to power U.S. sites by 2025, five years ahead of its previously announced target. With the accelerated goal, GM will avoid 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that would have been produced between 2025 and 2030.
  • The automaker is focusing its renewable energy efforts in four areas: Increasing efficiency, sourcing energy through direct investment, green tariffs and power purchase agreements, storing renewable energy, and political advocacy. Two energy companies, PJM Interconnection and TimberRock, will track the real-time carbon emissions at GM's facilities to provide strategic information to GM and ensure the company is meeting its goals.
  • Earlier, GM unveiled plans to invest $11.4B on electric vehicle assembly and battery plants in the U.S. to support its new Ultium battery platform and future electrification goals.
