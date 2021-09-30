D.R. Horton names co-COO
- D.R. Horton (DHI -1.7%) announces the promotion of Paul J. Romanowski to executive VP and Co-COO, effective October 1, 2021.
- In this role, Paul will share oversight of the company’s homebuilding operations nationwide with Michael J. Murray, executive VP and Co-COO.
- Paul joined the company in 1999 as Division President of the company’s South Florida division. In 2014, he was promoted to Region President overseeing all of the company's homebuilding divisions in Florida and the Gulf Coast.
- David V. Auld, President and CEO, said, “We welcome Paul to his new role as Co-COO. He has been instrumental in leading our Florida region for the past seven years, and his extensive experience in homebuilding operations will strengthen our executive team.”
