Progyny and Accolade on the rise with bullish views from Berenberg
Sep. 30, 2021 11:48 AM ETProgyny, Inc. (PGNY), ACCDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The shares of Progyny (PGNY +2.5%) and Accolade (ACCD +1.4%) are moving higher in morning hours after Berenberg initiated the coverage of the stocks with buy recommendations, indicating more than 40% of premiums for the two healthcare companies.
- On Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), the analyst Iris Zhilin says that the benefits management company has “gained an exceptional reputation among doctors, clients and consultants.”
- According to Zhilin, New York-based Progyny (PGNY), with a fertility benefits solution on offer, is set to benefit from an expanding U.S. fertility market, driven by factors such as delayed parenthood and demand for egg freezing. The price target of $81 per share implies a premium of ~46.3% to the last close.
- On Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD), the analyst notes that the market has not fully appreciated the “one-stop-shop” offered by the company to help patients navigate the healthcare benefits. The price target of $61 per share indicates an upside of ~47.5% to the last close.
- The average price targets estimated for both companies on Wall Street have gradually increased over the past six months.