Lineage Cell OpRegen interim data indicates improvement trend in visual acuity for AMD
Sep. 30, 2021 12:01 PM ETLineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- New phase 1/2a interim data presented by Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX +1.4%) on OpRegen, its dry age-related macular degeneration treatment, showed a trend toward increased improvement in visual acuity over time.
- OpRegen is a retinal pigment epithelium cell transplant therapy.
- Lineage Cell reported that based on a cohort, differences in visual acuity between treated and untreated eyes became statistically significant starting at month 9, and continued at months 12 and 15.
- The data was presented at the 54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retinal Society.
- In addition, 67% of the cohort patients’ treated eyes were at or above baseline visual acuity at their last assessment.