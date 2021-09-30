Lineage Cell OpRegen interim data indicates improvement trend in visual acuity for AMD

  • New phase 1/2a interim data presented by Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX +1.4%) on OpRegen, its dry age-related macular degeneration treatment, showed a trend toward increased improvement in visual acuity over time.
  • OpRegen is a retinal pigment epithelium cell transplant therapy.
  • Lineage Cell reported that based on a cohort, differences in visual acuity between treated and untreated eyes became statistically significant starting at month 9, and continued at months 12 and 15.
  • The data was presented at the 54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retinal Society.
  • In addition, 67% of the cohort patients’ treated eyes were at or above baseline visual acuity at their last assessment.
