Snowflake gains 3% as BTIG upgrades on bullish customer checks

Sep. 30, 2021 12:04 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is up 2.6% even as the market heads lower, after BTIG upgraded the stock to Buy, from Neutral.
  • That's due to some bullish customer checks, the firm says.
  • Analyst Gray Powell talked to four large enterprise customers about spending trends with Snowflake, and finds even those spending $1 million-plus with the company are expecting some significant growth over the next few years.
  • Powell has a $353 price target, implying another 17% upside.
  • Shares are a bit off their September peak, but are still 56% higher than their 52-week low on May 13, significantly outpacing the broader market in that time span:Snowflake shares up 56% from 52-week low
