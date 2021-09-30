Snowflake gains 3% as BTIG upgrades on bullish customer checks
Sep. 30, 2021 12:04 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is up 2.6% even as the market heads lower, after BTIG upgraded the stock to Buy, from Neutral.
- That's due to some bullish customer checks, the firm says.
- Analyst Gray Powell talked to four large enterprise customers about spending trends with Snowflake, and finds even those spending $1 million-plus with the company are expecting some significant growth over the next few years.
- Powell has a $353 price target, implying another 17% upside.
- Shares are a bit off their September peak, but are still 56% higher than their 52-week low on May 13, significantly outpacing the broader market in that time span: