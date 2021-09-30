Acceleron downgraded by Piper Sandler on $11.5B Merck acquisition
Sep. 30, 2021 12:20 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)MRK, BMYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Acceleron Pharma (XLRN -0.5%) was downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $180 up from $146, to reflect the proposed takeover by Merck (NYSE:MRK).
- Earlier in the day, Merck announced that it was acquiring Acceleron for $180/share in cash, for an equity value of ~$11.5B.
- Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond noted that while it's possible Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY), which owns 11.5% of Acceleron, comes over the top with a competing offer, "we have no reason to believe it will,"
- Merck CEO Robert Davis noted that the deal fits into its strategy of making acquisitions that complement its product offerings by adding novel medicines to its portfolio.
- The analyst points out that at $11.5B, Acceleron is being valued at 15 times his fiscal 2025 revenue estimate and views this as "fair" and expects the deal to close in Q4.
- The acquisition is expected to complement Merck’s cardiovascular pipeline by adding Acceleron lead candidate, sotatercept, which is currently being evaluated in phase 3 studies for pulmonary arterial hypertension.
- The Wall Street Analysts Rating is Bullish on the stock.
- The image below shows past 1-month return performance of Acceleron and peers Intellia Therapeutics and Natera Inc.