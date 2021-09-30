Gold and silver gain more than 2% thanks to macro jitters

Gold bar, ingots and coins on financial report. Growth of gold on stock market concept.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • There seems to be just the slightest bit of panic emanating from Beijing ahead of the winter, where no less than that country's Vice Premier Han Zheng has ordered state-owned energy players to secure energy supplies at all costs.
  • That's helped send oil higher and stock's lower, and rebounding from yesterday's losses, December gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +2.2% to $1,760.50/oz. and December silver (XAGUSD:CUR) +2.7% to $22.07/oz.
  • ETFs: GLD, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, SLV, SIL
  • Gold mining shares trade broadly higher: NEM +1.3%, GOLD +2.8%, KGC +1.9%, AEM +2.3%, AU +6%, GFI +5.1%, AUY +2.7%, HMY +4.8%.
  • In other news, jobless claims continued to unexpectedly turn higher here in the States, which is causing "uncertainty about Fed tapering because they want a strong job market to announce a tapering," consultant Robin Bhar tells Reuters, adding that any delay could be positive for gold.
  • But prospects for Fed tapering, widely expected to start in November, and the potential for still higher U.S. Treasury yields likely would add to pressure on zero-yielding gold, Exinity chief analyst Han Tan tells Reuters.
  • "Gold has lost a lot of friends this month," Metals Daily's Ross Norman tells MarketWatch, citing the U.S. dollar, which has gained 5% YTD, and real Treasury yields, which have become significantly less negative.
  • Most-active gold futures are more than 4% lower for the month, which would be its sharpest monthly decline since June, and ~1.5% lower for the quarter.
  • Gold futures tumbled earlier in the week to their lowest settlement in seven weeks.
