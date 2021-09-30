Catalyst wins favorable court ruling on orphan drug
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) won its appeal regarding the FDA decision to approve a rival amifampridine product for which the company has Orphan Drug exclusivity.
- Catalyst (CPRX) shares remain on hold for trading.
- In the appeal, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned the District Court decision to uphold the FDA approval of Ruzurgi for children with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) despite Orphan Drug status held by Catalyst (CPRX) for Firdapse (amifampridine) 10 mg tablets.
- “The Court's decision adopted Catalyst’s core argument that the FDA’s approval of Ruzurgi® violated Catalyst's rights to Orphan Drug Exclusivity,” Catalyst (CPRX) said in a press release.
- In addition to tax credits for clinical trial costs and waiver of the user fee for marketing applications, the developers of orphan drugs can claim seven years of marketing exclusivity for the treatment upon regulatory approval.
- In Q2 2021, Catalyst (CPRX) generated $33.6 million in revenue from Firdapse indicating ~14% YoY growth. In 2020, the sales reached $119.1 million, an increase of ~19% YoY from the prior year.