Life Clips stock drops 9%, backtracking from Wednesday's pop
Sep. 30, 2021 12:25 PM ETLCLPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Life Clips (OTCPK:LCLP) stock retreats 8.6% after surging 21% on Wednesday when it said its Belfics unit will add leveraged forex instruments and crypto derivative contracts to its trading platforms on Oct. 2.
- Still, today's decline is relative small compared with its six-fold increase since it announced its entry into the cryptocurrency market in mid-July.
- The stock has dropped 2.5% in the past week and 49% in the past month, as seen on SA's momentum tab.
