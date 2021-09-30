Life Clips stock drops 9%, backtracking from Wednesday's pop

Sep. 30, 2021 12:25 PM ETLCLPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.