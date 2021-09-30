McDonald's McRib to return in November
Sep. 30, 2021
- McDonald's (MCD -1.1%) is bringing back the McRib sandwich for a limited time. The popular sandwich, consisting of a restructured boneless pork patty shaped like a miniature rack of ribs, will go on sale at the fast food chain beginning Nov 1. Speculation is that it will be a U.S.-wide release although McDonald's has yet to confirm this.
- U.S. customers are still waiting for the release of the McPlant in the fast food chain's home country. So far, the McPlant is only available in select European countries including the Netherlands and Austria.
