Uber says UK fuel shortage hasn't impacted service, drivers disagree
Sep. 30, 2021 1:15 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Uber (UBER +0.8%) told CNBC that "there has been no direct impact on the service" due to a fuel shortage in the U.K, while drivers have voiced concerns of the crisis' effect on their incomes.
- A shortage of about 100,000 truck drivers in the U.K. has led to fuel shortages and other supply chain disruptions. Panic buying in the country worsened the problem so much that the U.K. government now plans to use military trucks to deliver gasoline.
- One Uber driver, Nadar Awad, told CNBC that driving during the shortage has been challenging. "Given we are self-employed, when you waste time trying to get diesel or petrol, you’re losing money,” he said, adding that he had to wait 45 minutes at a gas station Wednesday in order to fill up.
- Uber drivers have said that they have to decline rides if they don't have enough gas or are too far away. The lack of ride-hailing services has led to higher waiting times and exorbitant surge pricing for U.K. customers. Uber says demand has risen 20-40% from last year in some parts of the country.
- The U.K.'s fuel and truck driver shortage has also affected grocery retailers. Tesco, the world's third-largest retailer, has begun increasing its reliance on trains to move products into the country.