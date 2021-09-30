Nevada casinos stun with 20% growth in winnings off of 2019 level
Sep. 30, 2021 MGM Resorts International (MGM), CZR, BYD, RRRBALY, FLL, WYNN, LVS
- The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported August monthly gaming win of $1.17B. The mark was 57% higher than last year's level, but perhaps even more impressive, was 22% above the 2019 level. Las Vegas Strip gaming win was up 97% Y/Y to $626M and was 20% higher than the 2019 level. Downtown Vegas casinos saw a 80% jump from last year's tally while Reno casinos lagged with 19% growth. All those numbers were generated with an increase in COVID rules during the month.
- Gaming win from table games and slots were both up 57% during the month in a rare match. Baccaret gaming win doubled to $93M, while revenue from sportsbooks
- Sector watch: Caesars Entertainment (CZR -1.3%), MGM Resorts (MGM -0.9%), Boyd Gaming (BYD -2.4%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +1.0%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.8%), Full House Resorts (FLL +0.4%), Bally's (BALY -0.8%) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR -0.5%).
