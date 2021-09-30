Cloudflare heading for sixth down day as analysts debate email move, competition

Sep. 30, 2021 1:35 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor21 Comments

Exterior view of Cloudflare headquarters

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cloudflare (NET -0.3%) has had a rough week (alongside other tech names), down 18% over five days, and it's disclosed its chief financial officer sold 20,000 shares on Tuesday (part of his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan).
  • CFO Thomas Seifert converted that amount of Class B shares into Class A shares and sold them at prices ranging from $113.3455-$118.4667, according to an SEC filing.
  • Since their close last Thursday, shares began a hefty daily drop following Friday's downgrade at Oppenheimer to Market Perform, citing competition from tech giants including Microsoft and Amazon.com encroaching on its space. Shares dropped 3.9% that day.
  • Earlier this week, Needham cited Cloudflare's move into email security as a positive, calling that "just one more example of why Cloudflare will become a major company."
  • It's demonstrated an ability to "drive value through new capabilities and to migrate customers to new services," analyst Alex Henderson says.
  • Cloudflare's decline has outpaced tech stocks and the broader market over the past week:Cloudflare vs. XLK over past week
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.