Cloudflare heading for sixth down day as analysts debate email move, competition
Sep. 30, 2021 1:35 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Cloudflare (NET -0.3%) has had a rough week (alongside other tech names), down 18% over five days, and it's disclosed its chief financial officer sold 20,000 shares on Tuesday (part of his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan).
- CFO Thomas Seifert converted that amount of Class B shares into Class A shares and sold them at prices ranging from $113.3455-$118.4667, according to an SEC filing.
- Since their close last Thursday, shares began a hefty daily drop following Friday's downgrade at Oppenheimer to Market Perform, citing competition from tech giants including Microsoft and Amazon.com encroaching on its space. Shares dropped 3.9% that day.
- Earlier this week, Needham cited Cloudflare's move into email security as a positive, calling that "just one more example of why Cloudflare will become a major company."
- It's demonstrated an ability to "drive value through new capabilities and to migrate customers to new services," analyst Alex Henderson says.
- Cloudflare's decline has outpaced tech stocks and the broader market over the past week: