Why is the stock market down today?
Sep. 30, 2021 1:39 PM ETCL1:COMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor39 Comments
- Two of the three major stock averages drop into negative territory soon after news emerged that China was ordering its state-owned energy companies to secure oil supplies at all costs to prepare for the winter.
- The Dow drops 1.3%, the S&P 500 falls 0.7% and the Nasdaq is just below break-even in midafternoon trading New York time.
- The world's second-largest economy is dealing with a severe energy crisis and several regions have already forced power cuts to the industrial sector, Bloomberg reported. Crude oil (CL1:COM) rises 0.2% to $75 per barrel.
- In addition to the news out of China, supply chain disruptions fuel concerns for retailers. Bed Bath & Beyond stock drops after COVID, inflation, and supply chain headwinds dent its fiscal Q2 results. Department-store chain Kohl's also dips after Bank of America cut its rating to Underperform on supply chain issues.
- "Worries about China, the pandemic, the debt ceiling and tax legislation are weighing on investors right now," Tom Mantione, managing director of UBS Private Wealth Management, told Bloomberg.
- In Washington, the debt ceiling continues to loom and politicians are still wrangling over the larger social safety net package, with Democrat Senator Joe Manchin seeking to trim it to $1.5T from $3.5T, Bloomberg reports.
- But some progress is made with the Senate and House expected to pass a stopgap government funding bill today.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.