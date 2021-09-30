Why is the stock market down today?

Sep. 30, 2021
  • Two of the three major stock averages drop into negative territory soon after news emerged that China was ordering its state-owned energy companies to secure oil supplies at all costs to prepare for the winter.
  • The Dow drops 1.3%, the S&P 500 falls 0.7% and the Nasdaq is just below break-even in midafternoon trading New York time.
  • The world's second-largest economy is dealing with a severe energy crisis and several regions have already forced power cuts to the industrial sector, Bloomberg reported. Crude oil (CL1:COM) rises 0.2% to $75 per barrel.
  • In addition to the news out of China, supply chain disruptions fuel concerns for retailers. Bed Bath & Beyond stock drops after COVID, inflation, and supply chain headwinds dent its fiscal Q2 results. Department-store chain Kohl's also dips after Bank of America cut its rating to Underperform on supply chain issues.
  • "Worries about China, the pandemic, the debt ceiling and tax legislation are weighing on investors right now," Tom Mantione, managing director of UBS Private Wealth Management, told Bloomberg.
  • In Washington, the debt ceiling continues to loom and politicians are still wrangling over the larger social safety net package, with Democrat Senator Joe Manchin seeking to trim it to $1.5T from $3.5T, Bloomberg reports.
  • But some progress is made with the Senate and House expected to pass a stopgap government funding bill today.
