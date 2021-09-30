Etsy gains after Needham makes the case that valuation is attractive
- Etsy (ETSY +1.3%) trades higher after a sum-of-the-parts look from Needham yields a $260 to $280 value for the e-commerce stock.
- Analyst Anna Andreeva says valuation is not cheap on Etsy, but reason that it is still trading at a discount to high-growth peers.
- "Etsy's best-in-class combination of growth and profitability in our view warrants a premium valuation--stock is trading at 10x on 2022 EV/Sales, a premium to resale basket at 7xx--although sell-side sales estimates are up almost 30% since the beginning of the year vs. up just 3% for our group. This is below the 16x peak seen earlier this year and below fast-growing GMS businesses like SHOP and MELI (trading at 19x)."
- Looking ahead to the Q3 earnings report, Andreeva notes the conservative guidance from Etsy and easing mask sales comparable. Profit beats are nothing new for Etsy, with the online retailer knocking out 12 in a row including 5 major beats of 20% or higher off the consensus mark.