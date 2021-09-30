Senator Warren introduces bill to change some requirements for bank mergers

Sen. Warren Introduces Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act With Reps. Jayapal And Boyle

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

  • Senator Elizabeth Warren introduces a bill to amend certain laws establishing requirements for bank mergers.
  • The bill was introduced, but its text isn't yet available on Congress.gov.
  • Financial stocks are down, but so is the S&P 500 (-0.4%) and Dow Jones (-0.9%) averages. Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) falls 0.8%, SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) slips 0.3%, and SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) edged down 0.2%.
  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to click here to join the separate political discussion.
