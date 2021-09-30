Aurora showcases autonomous tech at investor event
Sep. 30, 2021 2:35 PM ETAurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Aurora hosted a special event this week called Aurora Illuminated to showcase the company's technical expertise and path to commercialization.
- The company reports back that attendees saw how the Aurora Driver operates in the real world as they rode autonomously in Aurora’s trucks on a major highway. The route included onramps, offramps, and the surface roads leading up the entrance of the interstate. The route is said to have allowed the Aurora Driver to show how it routinely navigates construction, emergency vehicles and pedestrians adjacent to the interstate. Prior to Aurora Illuminated, the company had already driven more than 4.5M on-road miles, as well as billions of effective miles in Aurora's Virtual Testing Suite.
- "Through close collaboration with our partners, we are delivering on key milestones on our path to market in both trucking and ride-hailing," noted Aurora CEO Chris Urmson.
- Looking down the road, Aurora has a SPAC deal planned with Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY +0.2%). Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company will be named Aurora Innovation and be publicly traded, with its common stock expected to be listed on Nasdaq with the ticker symbol AUR.
- Aurora's event made the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch list this week.