VTEX announces new global integration with Facebook
Sep. 30, 2021 2:39 PM ETVTEX (VTEX)FBBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- SaaS digital commerce platform VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) has announced a new global integration with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to ensure better conversion rates in e-commerce.
- The integration with Facebook's Conversions API enables VTEX customers to find potential buyers more assertively. Client companies will have the facility to connect their product catalogs registered on the VTEX platform with the catalog of the entire family of Facebook applications (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp).
- The advanced solution leverages online campaigns with data intelligence to optimize results and improve sales performance. VTEX customers will also be able to evaluate the performance of marketing and ad campaigns in addition to making use of Facebook business tools to drive ecommerce traffic and results.
- The integration is now available for VTEX customers in 32 countries and can help enterprise brands and retailers to reach even better sales results in the upcoming holiday shopping season.