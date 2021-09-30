Charles & Colvard rises as company breaks ground on first Signature showroom
Sep. 30, 2021 2:39 PM ETCharles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Charles & Colvard (CTHR +2.4%) trades up as it begins construction on its first Signature showroom retail location where the jeweler will showcase its Signature Collection and Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia® lab grown diamond fine jewelry.
- "Our new Signature Showroom concept allows us to expand our omnichannel strategy and serve the customers that want to see and feel our created gems and jewelry in person," said CEO Don O'Connell. The North Carolina showroom will serve as a working showroom and testing ground to build the ideal retail store concept.
- The showroom is expected to be completed by June of next year.
- Online sales for the Charles & Colvard grew 86% in the most recent quarter, representing 56% of total sales.