Raven Industries acquires assets of Alphabet's balloon communication venture Loon
Sep. 30, 2021
- Raven Industries' (RAVN +0.0%) Raven Aerostar acquired intellectual property (IP) and patents from Loon LLC, a subsidiary of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
- In January, Alphabet announced the wind down of Loon, formerly known as Project Loon, developer of an autonomous constellation of high-altitude balloons for communications.
- The 176 assets acquired by Raven are directly related to stratospheric balloon technology, including balloon navigation, launching operations and balloon manufacturing.
- The acquisition of the assets was completed on May 4.
- “For the past nine years, Raven partnered with Loon on the development of this unique technology. Loon launched and navigated thousands of balloon platforms to help serve its mission. In parallel, we leveraged the Loon partnership and our 60 year history of balloon expertise to design and build our Thunderhead stratospheric platform,” said Jim Nelson, Division Manager of Raven Aerostar. “Having the technology under one house is exceptionally valuable, especially as demand for our solutions continue to increase.”
- The company noted that Raven Aerostar continues to deliver key capabilities, including remote sensing and long-range communications.