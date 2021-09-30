House Judiciary Committee approves marijuana legalization bill
Sep. 30, 2021 2:52 PM ETCuraleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF), TCNNF, GTBIF, MMNFFHRVSF, ACRHF, CRLBFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor154 Comments
- The House Judiciary Committee has voted to approve a bill that would legalize marijuana on the federal level.
- H.R. 3617, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE Act), removes cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances, expunges federal marijuana convictions, and provides aid to those harmed by the War on Drugs.
- The measure passed on a 26-15 vote.
- Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the bill's sponsor, said in opening remarks, "Whatever one's views are on the use of marijuana for recreational or medicinal use, the policy of arrests, prosecution, and incarceration at the federal level has proven unwise, and unjust."
- Multi-state operators: Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF -2.3%); Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF -2.6%); Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF -0.4%); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF -1.8%); Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF -0.3%); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF -1.7%); and MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF +3.5%).
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said he would like to see a marijuana legalization bill advance before a banking reform bill that would benefit cannabis businesses.