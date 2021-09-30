America’s Car-Mart extends and expands credit facility
Sep. 30, 2021 2:59 PM ETAmerica's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- America's Car-Mart (CRMT -4.3%) has announced an amendment to its loan and security agreement.
- Amendment No. 3 to the Third Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement extends the term of the company's revolving credit facilities to September 29, 2024, and increases the total permitted borrowings to $600M, an increase of $274M. In connection with this increase, CIBC Bank USA and Axos Bank joined the lending group as two new lenders.
- The amendment also increases the company’s permissible capital expenditure amount from $25M to $35M during any fiscal year; amends the distribution limitations to renew the aggregate limit on the company’s repurchases of its common stock; restores the accordion feature back to $100M; and adds certain mechanics for the replacement of LIBOR as the applicable benchmark interest rate under the agreement.
- CFO Vickie Judy stated, "The increased facility will allow us to continue to grow our customer base, and to continue making key investments to better serve our customers both digitally and in-person as well as provide for additional funding for acquisition opportunities. The expanded facility will allow us to support our commitment and promise to provide customers with excellent service, care and compassion before, during and after the vehicle sale and keep them on the road with peace of mind."