August farm prices received index up 2.3% M/M
- The August Prices Received Index 2011 Base, at 109.4, +2.3% from July 2021, but +26.0% from August 2020.
- The crop production index +2.9% M/M to 109.8; the livestock index was +1.7% at 109.0.
- Food grains +13.0% M/M and +44.0% Y/Y.
- Feed grains +2.9% M/M and +94.0% Y/Y.
- Oilseeds -2.6% M/M and +53.0% Y/Y.
- Fruits and nuts +2.0% M/M and -5.4% Y/Y.
- Vegetable and melon -4.3% M/M and -2.3% Y/Y.
- Other crop -0.3% M/M and +17.0% Y/Y.
- Dairy -1.1% M/M and -4.8% Y/Y.
