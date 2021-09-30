August farm prices received index up 2.3% M/M

Sep. 30, 2021 3:07 PM ETDBA, RJA, JJA, UAG, TAGS, FUDBy: SA News Team
  • The August Prices Received Index 2011 Base, at 109.4, +2.3% from July 2021, but +26.0% from August 2020.
  • The crop production index +2.9% M/M to 109.8; the livestock index was +1.7% at 109.0.
  • Food grains +13.0% M/M and +44.0% Y/Y.
  • Feed grains +2.9% M/M and +94.0% Y/Y.
  • Oilseeds -2.6% M/M and +53.0% Y/Y.
  • Fruits and nuts +2.0% M/M and -5.4% Y/Y.
  • Vegetable and melon -4.3% M/M and -2.3% Y/Y.
  • Other crop -0.3% M/M and +17.0% Y/Y.
  • Dairy -1.1% M/M and -4.8% Y/Y.
  • Related ETFs: DBA, RJA, JJA, OTC:AGA, FUD, UAG, TAGS
