America's Car-Mart amends loan and security agreement, renews repurchase limit

Sep. 30, 2021 3:23 PM ETAmerica's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • America’s Car-Mart (CRMT -4.4%) entered into amendment to the third amended and restated loan and security agreement which extends the company's revolving credit facilities to Sep.29, 2024 and increases the total permitted borrowings to $600M, an increase of $274M.
  • In connection with this increase, CIBC Bank USA and Axos Bank joined the lending group as two new lenders.
  • The amendment agreement also renewed the total limit on the company's repurchases of its stock thereby increasing the permissible capital expenditure amount from $25M to $35M during any fiscal year.
  • It also restores the accordion feature back to $100M; and adds certain mechanics for the replacement of LIBOR as the applicable benchmark interest rate under the agreement.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.