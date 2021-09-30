America's Car-Mart amends loan and security agreement, renews repurchase limit
Sep. 30, 2021 3:23 PM ETAmerica's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- America’s Car-Mart (CRMT -4.4%) entered into amendment to the third amended and restated loan and security agreement which extends the company's revolving credit facilities to Sep.29, 2024 and increases the total permitted borrowings to $600M, an increase of $274M.
- In connection with this increase, CIBC Bank USA and Axos Bank joined the lending group as two new lenders.
- The amendment agreement also renewed the total limit on the company's repurchases of its stock thereby increasing the permissible capital expenditure amount from $25M to $35M during any fiscal year.
- It also restores the accordion feature back to $100M; and adds certain mechanics for the replacement of LIBOR as the applicable benchmark interest rate under the agreement.