Ford highlights new electric vehicle plants without detailing if they will be unionized
Sep. 30, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Ford's (F -0.6%) blockbuster announcement that it would build four new factories in Kentucky and Tennessee by 2025 and hire nearly 11K workers is raising some questions on if the plants will be unionized or not, according to Associated Press.
- Three of the plants are slated to produce electric batteries and a fourth would make the next generation of electric F-Series pickup trucks,
- Union workers generally are paid on average about 20% more than their nonunion counterparts and receive more generous benefits.
- Earlier this week, Ford did not directly address the topic but said that it expects to continue a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the UAW.
