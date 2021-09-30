Nordic American Tankers sees strong market for fleet expansion program

Oil Tanker

HeliRy/E+ via Getty Images

  • Nordic American Tankers (NAT +1.8%) rises to its highest in nearly a month after saying the market for its 25 suezmax tankers is "finely balanced" with a "strong upswing" expected in the future.
  • The company also says its fleet expansion and replacement program is "well underway," and it expects to soon finalize terms for the sale of one of its ships, although no specifics are provided.
  • But Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Thurecht thinks Nordic American's survival is "coming down to the wire," and the company "may not last another quarter."
