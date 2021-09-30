Prologis downgraded two levels to Hold at CFRA after stock outperforms peers

Sep. 30, 2021 3:34 PM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)STAG, GOOD, LXPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

Prologis"s Corporate office in Mississauga, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • CFRA analyst Stewart Glickman downgrades his rating on Prologis (PLD +0.2%) to Hold from Strong Buy on valuation, as the stock's 27% gain YTD outpaces its peers, which averaged 13% during the same period.
  • After the industrial REIT's outperformance, Glickman sees "only modest upside" to CFRA's price target of $133, which was trimmed by $4.
  • The lower price target reflects a 31.5x multiple of projected FFO/share of $4.23 over the next 12 months.
  • "We think PLD's performance reflects improved expectations for strong industrial demand growth, led by e-commerce expansion, as well as ongoing supply chain restocking efforts, and low inventory levels at retailers," Glickman writes in a note to clients.
  • Prologis's (NYSE:PLD) YTD price return of 27% approximates that of competitor Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), but outpaces both Lexington Properties (NYSE:LXP), up 22%, and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD), up 18% as seen in chart below.
  • About a month ago, SA contributor WideAlpha flagged Prologis (PLD) as overvalued.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.