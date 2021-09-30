Prologis downgraded two levels to Hold at CFRA after stock outperforms peers
- CFRA analyst Stewart Glickman downgrades his rating on Prologis (PLD +0.2%) to Hold from Strong Buy on valuation, as the stock's 27% gain YTD outpaces its peers, which averaged 13% during the same period.
- After the industrial REIT's outperformance, Glickman sees "only modest upside" to CFRA's price target of $133, which was trimmed by $4.
- The lower price target reflects a 31.5x multiple of projected FFO/share of $4.23 over the next 12 months.
- "We think PLD's performance reflects improved expectations for strong industrial demand growth, led by e-commerce expansion, as well as ongoing supply chain restocking efforts, and low inventory levels at retailers," Glickman writes in a note to clients.
- Prologis's (NYSE:PLD) YTD price return of 27% approximates that of competitor Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), but outpaces both Lexington Properties (NYSE:LXP), up 22%, and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD), up 18% as seen in chart below.
