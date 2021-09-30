S&P stumbles in September to close Q3 flat; what's the Q4 outlook?
Sep. 30, 2021 4:32 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPYXLE, XLF, XLRE, XLK, XLC, XLP, XLUBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The third quarter has come to an end, and the S&P 500 (SP500) finished in a sluggish fashion, losing ground in 13 of the last 19 sessions to close at 4,307 - that's down 5% from an all-time high of 4,545 on September 2. For the year (NYSEARCA:SPY) is higher by 16%.
- Moreover, for the quarter the S&P 500 finished essentially flat +0.15%.
- Looking ahead to Q4, the average target among 15 Wall Street houses is 4,433, and the median target is 4,600.
- BMO is the most bullish, with a 4,800 target, or 11.5% upside from Q3's close. Oppenheimer and Goldman Sachs are also on the bullish end of the spectrum, with price targets of 4,700 each.
- Deutsche Bank leads the bears with year-end target of 3,950, or more than an 8% Q4 decline. BTIG, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley also expect losses, with each targeting 4,000.
- Below is a quarterly breakdown of the S&P 500 with the SPDR Select Sector ETFs.
- Through the end of Q3, the Energy SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) leads all other sectors in 2021, followed by financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE).
- The technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK), which was the sixth-best performing sector after Q2, is now in fifth place, nipping at the heels of the communications sector (NYSEARCA:XLC).
- The year's worst-performing sectors are consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU).
- U.S. stocks sank at the close as the S&P 500 has worst month since March 2020.