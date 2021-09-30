Helbiz CEO bought 200,000 units of PIPE offering
Sep. 30, 2021 4:08 PM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Micro-mobility services provider Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has announced the purchase of 200,000 PIPE units by CEO Salvatore Palella.
- On August 9, 2021, Palella purchased 200,000 units of the PIPE offering, which included 200,000 shares of Class A Common Stock and warrants to purchase an additional 200,000 shares of Class A Common Stock for $11.50/share.
- Palella commented, “Since founding Helbiz I have been fully committed to our shared success, especially now that we are publicly traded and have significant funding for our growth initiatives. Although the vast majority of my family’s net worth is invested in Helbiz, I am further increasing our commitment with this additional $2M investment, which reflects our growing optimism and confidence in the Company’s prospects. Helbiz is quickly emerging as one of the leading enablers of the modern urban lifestyle. With an extensive micro-mobility network, a nascent food delivery business, and strong early traction in media and financial services, Helbiz is more than just a way to get from point A to point B -- our app is becoming a portal to the excitement and convenience of modern urban life."
- Shares of Helbiz plunged 32% on Sept. 28 following the end of the recent SPAC's PIPE lock-up period.
- HLBZ +8.65% AH