Air Lease announces lease placement of 31 new airbus aircraft with ITA

Sep. 30, 2021 4:08 PM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Air Lease (NYSE:AL) has agreed to lease 31 new ALC aircraft consisting of 15 A220s, two A320neos, nine A321neos and five A330-900neos on long-term lease from ALC's orderbook with Airbus.
  • The 31 aircraft will deliver to the airline progressively commencing in 1H22 through early 2025.
  • The company has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for the purchase of 28 new aircraft: 10 Airbus A330neo aircraft for long-haul flights, seven Airbus A220 family regional jets and 11 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.
  • Overall, ITA will lease 56 new Airbus aircraft over the course of the plan.
