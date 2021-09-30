Air Lease announces lease placement of 31 new airbus aircraft with ITA
- Air Lease (NYSE:AL) has agreed to lease 31 new ALC aircraft consisting of 15 A220s, two A320neos, nine A321neos and five A330-900neos on long-term lease from ALC's orderbook with Airbus.
- The 31 aircraft will deliver to the airline progressively commencing in 1H22 through early 2025.
- The company has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for the purchase of 28 new aircraft: 10 Airbus A330neo aircraft for long-haul flights, seven Airbus A220 family regional jets and 11 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.
- Overall, ITA will lease 56 new Airbus aircraft over the course of the plan.