Electronic Arts announces departure of Chief Financial and Operating Officer

Sep. 30, 2021 4:20 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has disclosed in a regulatory filling the departure of Chief Financial and Operating Officer Blake Jorgensen.
  • Jorgensen will begin a process to transition from EA with an expected departure in the summer 2022.
  • The search for a new Chief Financial Officer has begun.
  • EA also announced that Laura Miele, the company's Chief Studios Officer, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer and will transition into the role progressively over the next few months.
  • Earlier today, Electronic Arts partnered NVIDIA to bring five additional games to NVIDIA GeForce NOW
  • Yesterday, Electronic Arts and FIFA announced an expanded esports program around EA's longstanding FIFA game franchise.
