Electronic Arts announces departure of Chief Financial and Operating Officer
Sep. 30, 2021 4:20 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has disclosed in a regulatory filling the departure of Chief Financial and Operating Officer Blake Jorgensen.
- Jorgensen will begin a process to transition from EA with an expected departure in the summer 2022.
- The search for a new Chief Financial Officer has begun.
- EA also announced that Laura Miele, the company's Chief Studios Officer, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer and will transition into the role progressively over the next few months.
- EA -0.80% AH