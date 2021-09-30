Allison Transmission, China's SAIC Hongyan Automotive team up on electric axle integration
Sep. 30, 2021 4:23 PM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and China-based SAIC Hongyan Automotive Co. are collaborating on electric axle integration.
- The two companies will integrate the Allison eGen Power 130D e-Axle into SAIC Hongyan’s regional and long haul tractors as part of the Memorandum of Understanding, and collaborate on testing and trials ahead of production sourcing decisions.
- The partnership builds on the relationship between the two companies, where the majority of automatic equipped trucks SAIC Hongyan sells feature Allison automatic transmissions.
- “We are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with SAIC Hongyan in delivering innovative solutions to expand our business from refuse, heavy haulers and dump trucks, to the regional and long haul segments. This cooperation provides a good model to support the electrification of commercial vehicles in China and the realization of the national carbon neutralization strategy,” said said Heidi Schutte, Vice President of EMEA, APAC, and South America Sales for Allison Transmission.
- ALSN +0.51% to $35.50 after-hours