Fannie Mae's book of business expands at a 9.7% CAGR in August
Sep. 30, 2021 4:34 PM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)FMCCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) Guaranty Book of Business, which consists of the company's mortgage-backed securities outstanding and other credit enhancements, grows at a compounded annualized growth rate of 9.7% in August vs. a mere 0.4% CAGR in July.
- The conventional single-family serious delinquency rate, as well as the multifamily serious delinquency rate fell again in August.
- 1.6% and 1.5% of Fannie's single-family conventional book of business based on unpaid principal balance and loan count, respectively, was in active forbearance, the vast majority of which were related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- This compares with 1.7% and 1.6% for the month of July.
- In August, the mortgage giant issued resecuritizations that were backed by $14.2B in Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) securities.
- For the month of June, Fannie Mae's book of business increased at an 8.6% annualized rate.