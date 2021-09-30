Fannie Mae's book of business expands at a 9.7% CAGR in August

Fannie Mae And Freddie Mac Bailout Projected To Grow

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

  • Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) Guaranty Book of Business, which consists of the company's mortgage-backed securities outstanding and other credit enhancements, grows at a compounded annualized growth rate of 9.7% in August vs. a mere 0.4% CAGR in July.
  • The conventional single-family serious delinquency rate, as well as the multifamily serious delinquency rate fell again in August.
  • 1.6% and 1.5% of Fannie's single-family conventional book of business based on unpaid principal balance and loan count, respectively, was in active forbearance, the vast majority of which were related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • This compares with 1.7% and 1.6% for the month of July.
  • In August, the mortgage giant issued resecuritizations that were backed by $14.2B in Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) securities.
  • For the month of June, Fannie Mae's book of business increased at an 8.6% annualized rate.
