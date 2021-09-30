Petrobras reports binding offers for Albacora fields may top $4B
Sep. 30, 2021 4:35 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it has received binding offers for its Albacora and Albacora Leste oilfields in the Campos Basin that could surpass $4B in combined value.
- The company says the offers came from two groups, one led by Petro Rio and the other from EIG Global Energy Partners.
- Petrobras says it is studying the proposals, taking into account firm payments, contingencies and other relevant contractual conditions.
- Separately, the company says it will provide 300M reais ($56.2M) to a social program that aims to help low-income families buy cooking gas.
- Yesterday, Petrobras said China's Cnooc could exercise an option to buy an additional 5% stake in production rights for the Buzios pre-salt oilfield for ~$2B.