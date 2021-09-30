Welbilt shareholders approve Ali takeover; Manitowoc Ice to be sold to allay DOJ concerns
Sep. 30, 2021 4:39 PM ETWelbilt, Inc. (WBT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) stockholders approved the company's acquisition by Ali Group and the companies will proceed with divesting Welbilt’s Manitowoc Ice brand to allay concerns of the U.S. Department of Justice.
- The companies had received a second request for information from the U.S. Department of Justice which focuses on the companies’ ice brands.
- The companies expect this step will ensure regulatory approval.
- The companies expect the sale of Manitowoc Ice in early 2022 and then close the acquisition shortly thereafter.
- In addition, the companies noted that they have submitted regulatory filings in all required jurisdictions, including the U.S., U.K., and the EU.
- About 99.72% of shares that were voted cast in favor of the merger. Italian foodservice equipment company Ali Group announced in July that it was acquiring foodservice machinery provider Welbilt for an enterprise value of $4.8B.
- WBT +1.25% after hours to $23.53