American Finance Trust prices $500M of seven-year notes
Sep. 30, 2021
- American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) prices $500M of new 4.50% senior notes due 2028, issuing more than the $400M of seven-year notes it proposed on Sept. 27.
- The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of the company's subsidiaries that are guarantors under the operating partnership's unsecured revolving credit facility.
- The issuance is expected to close on or about Oct. 7.
- American Finance (AFIN) plans to use the proceeds to repay amounts borrowed under the credit facility of ~$186.2M, repay $125M of certain mortgage notes, to fund future property acquisitions, and for other general corporate purposes.
