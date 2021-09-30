American Finance Trust prices $500M of seven-year notes

  • American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) prices $500M of new 4.50% senior notes due 2028, issuing more than the $400M of seven-year notes it proposed on Sept. 27.
  • The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of the company's subsidiaries that are guarantors under the operating partnership's unsecured revolving credit facility.
  • The issuance is expected to close on or about Oct. 7.
  • American Finance (AFIN) plans to use the proceeds to repay amounts borrowed under the credit facility of ~$186.2M, repay $125M of certain mortgage notes, to fund future property acquisitions, and for other general corporate purposes.
  • SA contributor Trapping Value sees AFIN preferred shares as a good buffer for higher rates.
