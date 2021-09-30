Vicinity Motor joins hands with Aereus Technologies to offer next gen treatment for vehicles

Sep. 30, 2021 5:00 PM ETVEVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) partners with Aereus Technologies to offer its CuVerro Shield technology - a permanent antimicrobial treatment option for high-touch areas of Vicinity vehicles.
  • "With the increasing awareness and need for antimicrobial strategies in the public space, we believe that both transit vehicle operators and passengers can benefit from CuVerro Shield™. Aereus Technologies has created an impressive and cost-effective solution with its non-tarnishing copper alloy technology that has permanent efficacy over the life of the vehicle. This allows our long-time customers to easily retrofit existing vehicles without a significant impact to vehicle availability." said William Trainer, Founder and CEO.
  • Previously (Sept. 27): Vicinity Motor raises C$10M in debt financing
