Senate approves Rohit Chopra to head Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Sep. 30, 2021 5:13 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Senate approves Rohit Chopra, President Biden's nominee to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by a two-vote margin (50-48) after Vice President Kamala Harris earlier cast a tie-breaking vote to end debate, the Associated Press reports.
- Chopra previously held one of the Democratic seats on the Federal Trade Commission and often advocated higher penalties and stricter enforcement against companies that were found to commit wrongdoing, the AP said.
- He's expected to adopt an aggressive watchdog role, similar to the approach CFPB took under the Obama administration.
- Kathy Kraninger, who was chosen by former President Trump to run the CFPB, was asked to resign by President Biden on his first day in office.
- In March, the CFPB rescinded a Trump era policy on abusive practices stance.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to click here to join the separate political discussion.